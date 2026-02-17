National election 2026: Was Jamaat’s defeat sealed by women voters?

In the 2026 general election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured a substantial victory. A party that had never won more than 17 seats in any previous parliamentary election captured 77 seats this time in alliance, securing nearly 31 per cent of the total vote. Long regarded as politically ostracised in Bangladesh due to its association with the atrocities of 1971, the party has, through this electoral performance, achieved what many would describe as political rehabilitation.

That, however, is only one side of the coin. The other side tells a different story.

In the final stages of the campaign, Jamaat’s leadership appeared so confident that they began suggesting they would form the next government. A number of commentators, who had consistently defended the party, particularly on television talk shows and YouTube, amplified those claims with considerable conviction. Listening to them, one could not help but wonder: would we so readily forget the inferno of 1971?

In the end, that did not happen. One plausible reason may lie with Bangladesh’s women voters.