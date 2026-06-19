A chronicle of kleptocracy and plunder of banks

At a post-budget press conference on 12 June, the Governor of Bangladesh Bank made what could be described as a “confessional” statement, saying that “one-third of the money in the banking sector has been stolen.”

The money that was stolen from the banks belonged to lower- and middle-income depositors. Wealthier individuals do not leave their money sitting idle in banks. What was stolen was the depositors’ money. Ordinary people had entrusted their savings to banks based on the belief that they would be able to withdraw their funds whenever they wished. The state and the government, through Bangladesh Bank, are responsible for safeguarding the interests of depositors.

From the statement of the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, it appears that the institution primarily responsible for fulfilling this duty has confined itself to merely describing the crime after it occurred. The Governor declared that theft had taken place, but he did not disclose whether any theft cases had been filed against those responsible.

Among the banks from which money was allegedly stolen, readers have learned through newspaper reports about various incidents involving the loss of depositors’ funds at Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC. Based on the details presented in those reports, the offence related to the change in ownership of the bank does not fall within the legal definition of “theft” under Sections 378 and 379 of the Penal Code. Rather, the elements described appear to correspond more closely to the legal definition of “robbery” under Sections 391 and 395 of the Penal Code.