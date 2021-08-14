Good project, bad planning

The PIO knows how to manage things. Everything is possible for them. He assured the glum UNO, “It can be done, I am here.” The PIO is also a member secretary of the project implementation committee. They can take all sort of assistance from the social safety net projects to fill the deficiencies. Where suitable khas land was not found, the houses were hurriedly constructed by a canal. And soil was taken from the banks of the canal to place around the houses and save money. As a result, at the slightest rain, the soil washed away into the canal and the houses began to crumble. In some places the houses were built on a six inch foundation instead of a 10 inch one. As a result, the doors and windows began to fall apart within two months of the houses being handed over. The houses are breaking in some places. Compromises had to be made in the sand-cement ratio. The plaster of the houses is just falling away from the walls.

Realising the situation, the Gopalganj deputy commissioner recently said, “I see pictures being uploaded all over about the houses collapsing in some areas. Gopalganj is a low-lying area. There is less soil and so sand had to be used as a landfill. If the water accumulated anywhere is removed, the sand sinks in. If there are faults anywhere, we will fix these immediately.”

The sooner we realise the need to meaningfully involve the homeless and landless people for whom the initiative was taken up, in the planning and implementation of the project, the better. Under pressure of the social media, the field level officials can be used as scapegoats, but that will not bode well.

* Gawher Nayeem Wahra is a writer and researcher and can be reached at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir