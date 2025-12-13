Election schedule, shooting of Osman Hadi, and concerns over election

Some of the government’s policymakers had strongly asserted that law and order would improve after the election schedule was announced. The fact that this did not happen is evident from Friday’s incident, in which Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and independent candidate for Dhaka-8, was shot. His condition is critical. Politically, regardless of whose supporter he may be, it is unthinkable that he would fall victim to such a terrorist attack.

On Thursday night, chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced the election schedule. Sharif Osman Hadi was shot on Friday afternoon. The 13th National Parliament elections and the referendum are scheduled to be held simultaneously on 12 February next year. The excitement and enthusiasm that were expected among the public after the schedule announcement were dampened by the shooting of Osman Hadi. There is now a tense and somber atmosphere everywhere.

Political parties across the spectrum have protested and issued statements condemning the incident. Demonstrations against the terrorist attack have taken place in Dhaka, Chittagong, and other parts of the country. Osman Hadi, who became a well-known figure through the July mass uprising, now stands at the brink of life and death. Everyone is praying for his recovery.