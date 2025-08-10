Can a party of the mass uprising also turn autocratic?

This reality is evident not only abroad but also in the history of Bangladesh. In the 1960s, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman emerged as a leader of a powerful mass movement of students and youth against Pakistan’s repressive policies. The education movement of 1962, the Six-Point Programme of 1966 and the mass uprising of 1969 all saw massive participation from the student community. When he was imprisoned in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, students and general people organised protests demanding his release. In this struggle, Maulana Bhasani’s significant role remains memorable in history.

His unprecedented victory in the 1970 elections and his leadership in the 1971 Liberation War established him as “Bangabandhu.” Yet after independence, his rule began to show propensities towards absolute power. He came to believe only his leadership was beyond question in this country.

In 1975, he formed BAKSAL and abolished all political parties, shut down newspapers and shut down all space for dissent. Thus, despite rising to power through a mass movement, he chose the path of authoritarian rule.

Another important point is that the participation of students and youth during the Liberation War was marked by extraordinary courage.

However, in the post-war period, a section of those student leaders (especially those connected with the Mujib Bahini) began to think that since they had fought in the Liberation War, they alone had the legitimate right to build the new state. Some among them, in the name of socialism, put pressure on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and, claiming themselves to be the “vanguard of the revolution,” became involved in violent and extremist politics.