One year since mass uprising: Hasina’s fall must not be the sole achievement

The downfall of an autocratic or authoritarian is rarely smooth or peaceful. They must be overthrown — through revolution, mass uprising, or coup. Borrowing from political sociologists like Charles Tilly and Frantz Fanon, one could say: since states are born through violence and conflict, violence tends to persist in state politics as a continuation of that process. This is particularly true for countries that have emerged from colonial rule or through armed liberation struggles — where violence remains as a legacy. In such states, when an autocracy takes hold, the path to removing it is often violent as well.

It was already certain that Hasina would eventually fall. What was uncertain was when and how it would happen. Naturally, there was also the fear that her ouster could be bloody.

The BNP and other opposition political forces had tried to fight against this regime for 10–11 years. Blood was shed then too. Through enforced disappearances, killings, and various forms of repression, Hasina crushed those efforts.

The BNP’s long campaign to topple the government failed because the downfall of a dictatorship or a mass uprising cannot be achieved solely through the efforts of party leaders and activists — it requires public participation.