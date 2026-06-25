How can Bangladesh prepare for renewal of Ganges Water-Sharing Treaty?

The 30-year treaty, signed in December 1996, concerning the sharing of the Ganges water between Bangladesh and India, is set to expire in December this year. It is necessary to renew this treaty in a timely manner. Reaching an agreement on such a critical and contentious issue as the Ganges Treaty requires significant preparation.

The Joint River Commission is the responsible body for this matter. This commission is supposed to hold four "general meetings" a year. This has not happened in recent years. On 21-23 May, a meeting took place in Kolkata, and on the first day, the measurement methods of the Ganges flow at Farakka were observed.

However, there is a discrepancy between the statements of Bangladesh and India regarding whether the renewal of the Ganges Water-Sharing Treaty was discussed at the meeting. Bangladesh has indicated that the issue was raised and discussions were initiated, but the Indian representatives did not make any such claim.