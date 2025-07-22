Changing Bangladesh: A far-sighted framework

Tarique Rahman’s declaration on the health sector is unambiguous: “No one should die without medical treatment.” To fulfill this promise, the BNP seeks to ensure universal healthcare, especially for marginalised communities.

The plan includes introduction of a national electronic health card that will allow all citizens to receive basic medical care and essential drugs free of charge. This will be accompanied by an electronic medical record system to reduce misdiagnoses, simplify referrals and protect people from the financial shocks of healthcare expenses.

According to the national health accounts, 73 per cent of healthcare costs are still paid out-of-pocket by individuals, an urgent reality that needs to change.

In the area of nutrition, Tarique Rahman has set a clear goal: “All women and children must be free of malnutrition.” In Bangladesh, 24 per cent of children are still stunted, and nearly 29 per cent of women of reproductive age suffer from anaemia. Therefore, there is a plan to implement an integrated nutrition policy that brings together health, education and social protection.