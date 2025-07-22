Opinion
Changing Bangladesh: A far-sighted framework
Bangladesh today stands at a crossroads. While economic growth is commendable, there are glaring deficiencies in key areas of human development such as health, nutrition and education.
These shortcomings are not only obstacles to individual potential but also major barriers to the nation’s overall prosperity and social justice. It is at such a critical juncture that Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has presented a clear, bold, and pragmatic blueprint for state repair.
Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the BNP’s 31-point State Repair Framework not only identifies the problems but also lays out a comprehensive strategy to address them.
His leadership marks the beginning of a new approach to governance, one that shifts focus from infrastructure construction as the primary indicator of development to the enhancement of human capacity. He has clearly stated, “We must spend less and achieve more.”
At the heart of Tarique Rahman’s vision lies a commitment to increasing investment aimed at ensuring people’s quality of life, capabilities, and dignity. However, these plans can only be realized if the people’s right to vote is guaranteed and a free, fair, and participatory election is held. That is the gateway through which Tarique Rahman and the BNP envision transforming Bangladesh.
Tarique Rahman’s declaration on the health sector is unambiguous: “No one should die without medical treatment.” To fulfill this promise, the BNP seeks to ensure universal healthcare, especially for marginalised communities.
The plan includes introduction of a national electronic health card that will allow all citizens to receive basic medical care and essential drugs free of charge. This will be accompanied by an electronic medical record system to reduce misdiagnoses, simplify referrals and protect people from the financial shocks of healthcare expenses.
According to the national health accounts, 73 per cent of healthcare costs are still paid out-of-pocket by individuals, an urgent reality that needs to change.
In the area of nutrition, Tarique Rahman has set a clear goal: “All women and children must be free of malnutrition.” In Bangladesh, 24 per cent of children are still stunted, and nearly 29 per cent of women of reproductive age suffer from anaemia. Therefore, there is a plan to implement an integrated nutrition policy that brings together health, education and social protection.
Under this policy, programmes for growth monitoring at the household level, micronutrient supplementation, and food fortification will be expanded nationwide. The aim of this multi-dimensional initiative is to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition and build a healthy, resilient workforce.
In the education sector, Tarique Rahman has pledged: “We must consign the word ‘dropout’ to the museum.” In other words, no child should be left behind or fall out of the school system. According to the plan, students from Grade 8 onward will have the option to shift to a technical and vocational education track, enabling them to acquire employable skills without having to pursue higher education.
At the secondary level, opportunities for digital education and foreign language learning will be introduced to prepare the youth for the global labour market.
A distinctive feature of Tarique Rahman’s leadership is his unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in public services and policy-making. Drawing on best practices from around the world, he is crafting policies tailored to the Bangladeshi context.
A vast network of Bangladeshi experts, both domestic and expatriate, has been formed to directly contribute to this process. As per Tarique Rahman’s directive, professionals in each sector will take the lead in implementing these policies to ensure the best possible outcomes.
Ultimately, Bangladesh’s prosperity, equity, and emergence as a modern nation will depend on how effectively it invests in its human capital. Guided by BNP’s 31-point agenda under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the country can overcome its deficits in human development.
If this blueprint is implemented with honesty and urgency, Bangladesh will enter a new social reality, one where no one is left behind. It will become a nation that is friendly to both women and youth, where every woman and young person has the opportunity to succeed, the space to grow, and an equal right to contribute to the country's future.
* Dr. Ziauddin Hyder is Adviser to the Chairperson, BNP, and former Senior Health and Nutrition Officer at the World Bank
* The views expressed are the author’s own.