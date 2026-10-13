Illusion of independence: Why Bangladesh Bank needs market instruments, not just legal autonomy

To understand why autonomy has repeatedly unraveled, we must first ask: independence from whom?

Conventional macroeconomic theory fixates on fiscal dominance—preventing elected governments from printing money to finance deficit spending ahead of elections. In Bangladesh, however, the far deadlier capture has been commercial. Over recent decades, concentrated conglomerates colonised commercial bank boards and captured the regulatory perimeter.

Ordinary depositors are widely dispersed, unorganised, and possess zero lobbying power. Chronic delinquent borrowers, by contrast, are concentrated, highly capitalised, and politically entrenched. A central bank’s essential mandate is to act as the fiduciary guardian of public savings against the insatiable appetites of concentrated capital. When that independence fails, depositors bear the quiet tax of negative real yields, currency misalignments, and systemic bailouts.

Why was Bangladesh Bank structurally unable to defend this perimeter? Because it suffered from an acute dual instrument deficit across both monetary policy transmission and banking supervision.