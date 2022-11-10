Why would we return to the 1972 Constitution?

The demand has been made once again to return to the Constitution of 1972 at different programmes celebrating 50 years of the Constitution. But before considering this, the actual aspirations of the authors of the Constitution must be realised first. It is also necessary to evaluate objectively the strong and weak sides of constitutional ways to fulfill the aspirations. This was never done.

2.

The details of the composition of the Constitution is available in in the report of the committee on draft constitution composition and the two-part proceedings of the Bangladesh Ganaparishad, formed in 1972 (by the winners in the elections of national and provincial assemblies of East Pakistan in 1970). If all these documents are read alongside the 1972 constitution together, it would become clear that the main authors of our constitution stressed more on establishing socialism and democracy as the basic principles to run the state (other two principles being nationalism and secularism).

By socialism the members of the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh meant establishing an economic system that will be free from all types of oppression, discrimination, deprivation and corruption, and the main responsibilities of the state would be to ensure all the fundamental needs or economic rights (food, clothing, housing, education and health) of people. For this, as a system, they endowed the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) with the power to make laws appropriate for expansion of the state (people) ownership and monopoly in doing business and empowered the elected government to take any measure to this end.