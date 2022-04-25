How democratic is Bangladesh's governance system?

One of the main and most important principles mentioned here is 'democracy'. The country's system of governance is elaborated extensively in the rest of the constitution. A closer study reveals that the present constitution does not include the scope to practice democracy. Quite to the contrary, it is noted that there is an attempt to place all power of the country with one individual.

I quote from Article 55 (2) of the constitution: "The executive power of the Republic shall, in accordance with this Constitution, be exercised by or on the authority of the Prime Minister."

I also quote from Article 56 (3) of the constitution: "The President shall appoint as Prime Minister the member of Parliament who appears to him to command the support of the majority of the members of Parliament."

In our country, generally speaking, the head of the party that wins majority in the national parliamentary election is appointed as prime minister. The prime minister is bestowed with all executive powers.

Article 70 states: "A person elected as a member of Parliament at an election at which he was nominated as a candidate by a political party shall vacate his seat if he-

(a) resigns from the party: or

(b) votes in Parliament against that party;

but shall not be disqualified for subsequent election as member of Parliament."

Due to Article 70, a parliament member of any party cannot freely exercise his intelligence, views, conscience or the views of the people of his constituency. That is why in context of our country, the parliament members of the ruling party are obliged to uphold the views and decisions of the ruling party chief or the prime minister.