Is keeping BNP out of the election the actual objective?

The reports said, at that meeting it was said that all cases against the opposition leaders and activists must be revived and steps must be taken to carry out their trials fast. The police, it was said, would have to take assistance from the law ministry to coordinate with the courts.

The Daily Star carried two reports. Their headlines on 10 July read that initiative had been taken to revive old cases in order to keep the movement in control. The second major headlines on the first page the following day read, Dhaka Metropolitan Police had selected 25 cases held up in the High Court and had directed the DMP deputy commissioner to ensure that the investigating officers speedily complete investigations and arrange hearings. All top BNP leaders are accused in these cases.

In the meantime, the significance of the incident that took place in the Dhaka-17 by-election cannot be overlooked either. The ‘boat’ supporters who had attacked Hero Alom, were heard to say, “He is a TikToker, a joker, why does he want to be an MP in the Gulshan-Banani are? Does he know what MP means?” That means only those who get the boat symbol have the right to aspire to be MP.

When Hero Alom came under attack inside the polling centre, the police took him and left him outside. The boat badge-holders were waiting and beat him up. The police not come forward from the polling centre to rescue him. The Border Guard unit on patrol there, simply looked on. On the day that campaigning began, this candidate was harassed by supporters of the ruling party. By not taking any special measures or extra precaution for his safety, the election commission displayed its lack of responsibility.