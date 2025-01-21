Bangladeshis needn't worry over Trump's immigration policy

Trump would want to see elections in Bangladesh as soon as possible

In the past 128 years, no US president has received such a large mandate. Donald Trump has succeeded in the electoral and popular votes, as well as in seven swing states. This makes his second-term inauguration especially significant.

Trump's mandate this time is very clear. The victory reflects voters' consensus on two major issues: peace and stopping wars. Under Joe Biden, two wars were ongoing. Trump directly pressured Netanyahu to stop the Gaza war, as heard in leaked phone calls. This can be seen as a reflection of his first mandate. In his speech, Trump said, “I want to be a peace builder and stop all wars.” The key question now is how effective this approach will be in Ukraine as well.

Another reason for Trump's mandate is his slogan, “Make America Great Again,” implying that America is no longer “great.” This signifies America’s decline. Trump stated in his speech, “The decline of America will stop today.” Various problems have arisen within the US due to ongoing wars and the maintenance of military bases.