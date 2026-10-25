The mistake keeping Bangladesh from tapping into Japan’s labour market

Although an agreement was reached with Japan’s IM Japan in 2015 to train 500 Bangladeshis, and a new initiative was launched in 2017 to provide one-year training in the manufacturing and construction sectors, Bangladesh failed to demonstrate the capacity to turn these initiatives into large-scale, sustained employment programmes.

Even after Bangladesh signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan on a framework for sending Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) on August 27, 2019, overcoming limitations in language education, skills assessment and transparent recruitment has remained an urgent priority.

More significantly, surveys conducted by Japan’s immigration authorities among technical trainees from various countries have revealed that many fall into debt after paying large sums of money to recruitment agencies and intermediaries in their home countries. In light of this risk, Bangladesh’s failure to establish a transparent and accountable recruitment system needs to be reassessed.

These experiences demonstrate that signing a memorandum of understanding is not, in itself, a measure of success. True success lies in translating such agreements into skilled workers, lower migration costs and sustainable employment.