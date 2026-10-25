What Bangladesh can gain from PM's Japan visit

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Japan presents a significant opportunity to strengthen Bangladesh's economic potential and international partnerships. According to government statements, the primary focus of this visit, scheduled for 26 October, is bilateral relations, economic partnerships, and investment. To transform these expectations into sustainable achievements, clear preparation and consistent implementation are necessary.

The foundation of this relationship was established during the post-independence reconstruction period. On 10 February 1972, Japan recognised Bangladesh, and diplomatic relations were established. Since then, the continuity of relationships and cooperation has been maintained during various governments. This five-decade trust is a valuable diplomatic asset for Bangladesh.

Collaboration on projects like the Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge, Japanese financing, and technical involvement in Dhaka's metro rail and Jamuna railway bridge have significantly contributed to the communication system. The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative in 2014 unveiled the integrated potential of infrastructure, industry, and regional connectivity. Matarbari and Araihazar are the foundations for expanding that cooperation. Evaluating the achievements of existing projects and the potential of ongoing initiatives can enhance production, employment, and local businesses.