Prime Minister to visit Japan tomorrow, raising hopes for fresh investment momentum

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave for Japan tomorrow, 26 October, on a four-day visit. Alongside a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, he will visit a Toyota factory and a JERA LNG terminal.

During the visit, Japan’s revamped ‘Big-B’ initiative centred on the Bay of Bengal is set to move forward. The updated plan brings investment, energy, maritime security and geopolitics together under a single framework.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Tokyo said the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (Big-B), launched in 2014 at the initiative of then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is being updated around four pillars. The revised framework may be reflected in a joint statement following the formal meeting between the two countries’ prime ministers.

At the invitation of Takaichi, Tarique Rahman will visit Japan from 26 to 29 October. During the visit, he will deliver the keynote address at the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Forum and visit an LNG terminal and power plant in Futtsu, Chiba. Bilateral talks with Takaichi are scheduled for 27 October.

Japan has long been one of Bangladesh’s most reliable partners in infrastructure development. Major projects supported by Japan include the Matarbari deep-sea port and power project, the Dhaka Metro Rail and the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.