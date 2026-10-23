Japan to invest Tk 774.7 billion in Bangladesh

Japan will invest one trillion yen, or USD 6.35 billion, in Bangladesh’s private sector over the next five years. The amount is equivalent to Tk 774.7 billion, calculated at an exchange rate of Tk 122 to the dollar.

Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported the development on Thursday. Reuters also published a report citing the Nikkei Asia article.

According to the report, the Japanese government has agreed to arrange the funds for investment in Bangladesh’s private sector. The investment is expected to be announced in a joint statement following a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.