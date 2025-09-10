Chhatra Dal’s defeat in DUCSU: What BNP needs to do

The DUCSU election has taken place. Before the election, the media had suggested that there would be a three-way contest and that the election would be competitive. The major political party, BNP, also assumed that its student wing, Chhatra Dal, would achieve a sweeping victory—though it expected to concede a few seats to Shibir and other contenders.

Now, the results of the DUCSU election are as clear as daylight. For the BNP and those who believe in progressive ideals, this is a landslide event. The defeat of Chhatra Dal has certainly come as a surprise to them.

Yes, wins and losses are part of any election. We’ve often seen the second-place party defeat the front-runner. But the manner in which Chhatra Dal lost in this DUCSU election doesn’t align with any electoral calculation. When a party is losing so badly, it usually becomes evident midway through the process. But Chhatra Dal failed to see it coming.

Chhatra Shibir had never before come close to winning an election at Dhaka University. While they had won in Chittagong University and held strong influence at Rajshahi University and other institutions, they had never tasted success in Dhaka. This time, they benefited from two key advantages.