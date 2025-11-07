BNP’s election nominations: Selecting female leaders or mere tokenism?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) last week published a list of 235 prospective candidates for 237 constituencies in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections. Although the party is yet to reveal the names for the remaining 63 seats, and has stated that the announced nominations may still change, the very act of releasing a list has, to some degree, revived the electoral atmosphere.

This is significant at a time when public discourse has repeatedly veered towards the uncertainty of any democratic transition and the spectre of widespread disorder. The shooting of BNP-nominated candidate and Chattogram city BNP convener Ershad Ullah during a campaign event in the city on Wednesday afternoon is a stark reminder of the risks that may lie ahead.

Yet, when we examine the list, a stark reality emerges: only 10 women (4.22 per cent of 237 candidates) have been nominated to contest 12 constituencies (5.06 per cent of seats). Had BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia not been nominated in three constituencies, that figure would have fallen to just 10 individual women in 10 parliamentary seats in total. In other words, in a country where women constitute half the population, just over 4 per cent have been offered the chance to contest from just 5 per cent of the seats directly.