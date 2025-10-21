Govt and the Army: Democratic transition and justice must not be obstructed

Formal charges in three cases were submitted at the International Crimes Tribunal on 8 October. The tribunal accepted those and issued arrest warrants against 32 individuals. Two of these lawsuits were filed on charges of crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances and torture, committed during the rule of the previous Awami League government. The third one concerns alleged crimes against humanity committed in Rampura and Banasree in Dhaka during the July Uprising. Among those named in the warrants, 25 are current or former senior officers of the Bangladesh Army.

At a press conference on 11 October, Major General Md. Hakimuzzaman, the Adjutant General of the Bangladesh Army, stated that of the 25 officers facing warrants, 15 are still serving in the army, while one is on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR). Among these 16 officers, all are currently in army custody except for Major General Kabir Ahmed, former military secretary to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who remains in hiding.

Given that the accused belong to a disciplined force, the process of bringing them to justice is a highly sensitive matter. Questions have arisen as to whether the proceedings should fall under the Army Act (1952) or the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act (1973). The army, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to justice.