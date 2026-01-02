Silent architect of the country's economic modernisation

When one thinks of Khaleda Zia, the image that naturally comes to mind is that of a resolute political leader—unyielding and a powerful voice against authoritarianism. From the anti-military movements to the struggles against subsequent waves of fascism, she became a symbol of democracy. Her composure and decorum were exceptional. The masses, inspired by her patriotism and nationalist vision, rewarded her with record electoral victories.

Yet another aspect of Khaleda Zia deserves attention: she was the architect of a long-term transformation. This transformation was the nation’s journey from a hunger- and famine-stricken, agriculture-dependent society toward export-led growth, labour migration, and industrialisation. This progress was not the result of dramatic announcements; it was the outcome of gradual, structural changes. She worked quietly, discreetly—not seeking praise or acclaim.

Leaders who do not speak of their own achievements often face harsh judgment from history. In patriarchal political systems, this harshness is even more pronounced for women. The same was true for Khaleda Zia. Behind the struggles of her political life lies perhaps her most enduring legacy: the quiet construction of Bangladesh’s economic modernisation.