If only the burnt buses could speak!

Things were no different from any of the other elections held under the present election commission. After the election schedule was announced, the prospective candidates of the two major political parties went around the localities, campaigning and putting up posters, exerting their existence. Then there was the race for nomination, with the aspirants rushing to the drawing rooms of the senior leaders. Nominating the Awami League candidate was peaceful, but there were hitches in the BNP nomination. Stones were hurled at the house of the party's secretary general and there were expulsions too.

The ruling party and the opposition are now pointing fingers at each other concerning the Dhaka-18 bye-polls. Awami League is saying that BNP's participation in the bye-election was nothing but eyewash. BNP says that the election commission and the ruling party had made the election a total farce. They had snatched away people's voting rights.

It was the chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda who came up with a statement nothing short of incredible. He said that America could learn about elections from Bangladesh. He said it takes America four to five days to get their election results, but his election commission announces the election results in just five minutes.

Critics responded that the manner in which the CEC conducted the elections, it didn't even need five minutes to announce the results, not even one minute. The results were fixed well in advance.