Plaintiff himself unware of case filed

As many as 114 BNP leaders and activists have been accused in a case filed with the Khilkhet police station in the capital over torching a bus.

According to the case statement, the accused vandalised the bus windows by hurling petrol bombs aimed at killing the staff of the bus.

However, Dulal Hawladar, whose name is mentioned in the case as the plaintiff, claimed he did not file the case. He also does not know the accused. Khilkhet police station has done everything.

Dulal Hawladar's minibus (Dhaka Metro Ba 11-7336) was parked at the entrance of Kuril Flyover at around 8:30pm on Thursday. Unidentified people torched the bus and fled away.