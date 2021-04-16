If you claim credit, you must take the blame too

All said and done, the government claims credit for the success in tackling the first round of Covid. The government now has two contentions concerning the second round. The health minister says, “The infections have spread as the people are not following the health guidelines.” And the minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader says, “BNP’s irresponsible statements and instigations have prompted people to ignore the health guidelines.” The health minister had made his statement about violating health in the third week of last month, but then no initiative had been taken to implement the recommendations of the experts. The essence of the government’s statements is that the blame of the contagion falls on either the public who ignore the health rules, or on BNP. If BNP actually has so much power as to mobilise the public to violate the government directives, then the government should accept Mirza Fakhrul’s proposal to join hands with all parties and take up a joint initiative to tackle the national crisis.

It is also now evident that the hope projected by the government concerning the vaccine, is hardly realistic. The guarantee given by Beximco about importing the vaccine is now also doubtful. With the 7 million vaccines that have arrived and the 1.2 million doses received as gifts, only 4 per cent of the demand has been met in a country with a population of 180 million. Given the selfish interests of the wealthy nations and India’s own burgeoning needs, no one can say for sure whether Bangladesh will have enough vaccines over the next one year to overcome the risks.

As for those who were shocked to see the teeming crowds streaming to the villages when the lockdown was declared, they have perhaps forgotten the scenes of March-April last year. For a large chunk of the working class in Dhaka, there is no alternative but to return to the villages when out of work. This applies to low income employees too. According to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in 2019, before the pandemic, 12 per cent of the poor families in Dhaka did not have food. If they could be assured of food, there would not have been such a mass exodus. Other than the government employees who await their Baishakhi bonus and Eid bonus, the rest of the people are anxious about basic means of living. Has either the ruling party or the government been able to win the confidence of the people regarding their policies and the implementation of these? Simply blaming the people’s so-called irresponsibility or the opposition party’s provocations, will not solve the problem.

*This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir