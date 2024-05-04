Salaried ‘bonsai’ caught in the AI trap

A Google search may not offer you the most suitable answer to why labourers demonstrated in Chicago on 1 May 1886. Yes, the policymakers have to talk a bit about workers’ welfare but the middle class has been obsessed with attractive white collar jobs. So, joining top positions of large local companies and reputed multinational corporations, apart from the civil service, has become the only aim in life for many.

In fact, educated people around the world have been looking for salvation in securing gentlemen’s jobs making this a trend for decades. They thought a bright career with lucrative salary and other benefits is taken for granted over there. Such jobs in the private sector have increased significantly in our country as well in the past three decades or so although most people concerned have hardly noticed that the country has no strong legal framework for the white collar job holders. Moreover, these jobs stagnated or salaries and benefits were slashed worldwide in recent years.

Anxious about lifestyle challenges and future of their children, these helpless ‘highly paid’ workers are still not in a position to come out of the unhealthy competition of the corporate jobs, even if they want. In many cases, they are resigned to the whims of the boss or the organisation. Running after o’clock from the morning till the late evening for saving jobs, they are turning into modern-day slaves and trying to make their subordinates captive workers. These are the people who are being asked to show creativity in performance matching the genius of Albert Einstein and with loyalty of an ass.

Their mental height is like bonsai, a plant kept shortened with Japanese techniques, and their world like its vessel. The owners of the organisations they serve and their superiors are dominantly present almost always in their thinking and conversations. The great objectives of services of these gentlemen attired with suit and tie, other than the compulsions of earning bread and butter, remain undefined. Once they leave the organisation, rarely are any good words heard about their relationship with the colleagues.