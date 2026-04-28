Opinion
What the World Bank's redrawing of South Asia tells us
The World Bank simply updated an entry in its DataBank metadata glossary in early 2026, and Pakistan was no longer in South Asia. From fiscal year 2026, both Pakistan and Afghanistan appear under a new grouping called MENAAP: Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
For South Asian region in World Bank classification, now consists of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Seven decades of one of the most consequential regional groupings in global development geography were revised through a database entry that most people did not notice for weeks.
The World Bank says the change is for analytical purposes only. Regional classifications determine how countries are benchmarked, how policy advice is framed, and how billions of dollars in development finance are directed. When the World Bank moved Pakistan out of South Asia, it was recognising that Pakistan's economic and strategic centre of gravity has shifted.
To understand why this matters, we need to understand what a regional classification actually measures in World Bank practice. The institution's regions are drawn around shared development challenges, economic structures, and governance patterns. The logic is comparative: group together countries facing similar problems so that research, lending programmes, and policy advice can be formulated against relevant peers.
For decades, Pakistan sat alongside India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in a South Asian grouping defined by shared colonial heritage, comparable demographic pressures, and similar trajectories of post-independence institutional development. Pakistan's GDP per capita, its trade patterns, its agricultural base, its garment and textile sectors all made the South Asian frame analytically reasonable.
These are the questions that the MENAAP classification cannot answer.
For Bangladesh, the lesson is not to treat this as a distant Pakistani story.
Pakistan received $38.3 billion in remittances in fiscal year 2025, a figure that exceeded its entire IMF loan programme and represented a 27 percent increase on the previous year. More than half of that came from Gulf Cooperation Council states: Saudi Arabia alone sent $739.6 million in January 2026, the UAE $694.2 million in the same month. Remittances are now Pakistan''s single largest non-debt-creating external inflow, exceeding both foreign direct investment and development aid. Pakistan's energy dependency runs westward too as it imports liquefied natural gas from Qatar and has structured industrial policy around Gulf sovereign wealth fund investment.
Pakistan's actual economic linkages now look less like Bangladesh or Sri Lanka and more like Jordan or Egypt. Pakistan’s external account is held together by labour corridors to Gulf capital, whose inflation and foreign reserves move with Gulf economic cycles, and whose strategic autonomy is constrained by the conditionalities of GCC patronage.
In April 2013, IMF created MENAP grouping, placing Pakistan alongside the Middle East and North Africa in its regional economic outlook. The World Bank took another thirteen years to follow. The World Bank's mandate is broader as it tracks human development, governance, and institutional capacity, all areas where Pakistan''s South Asian comparators remained more relevant for longer.
The fact that the World Bank finally made the move in 2026, precisely as Pakistan was brokering the US-Iran ceasefire from Islamabad and negotiating a $40 billion Country Partnership Framework with the Bank for the coming decade. It suggests the reclassification was not purely driven by economics. It also reflects Pakistan's new political legibility as a state at the intersection of multiple strategic orders simultaneously.
The historical dimension of this shift deserves more attention. Pakistan's westward orientation is not new. It was present at the country's founding in 1947, when Mohammad Ali Jinnah positioned the new state as a potential bridge between South Asia and the Islamic world. It deepened during the 1970s under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, when Gulf labour migration began following the 1973 oil shock and Pakistan became a significant exporter of construction and service workers to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
It deepened further under Zia ul-Haq in the 1980s, when Pakistan's role as a frontline state in the Afghan jihad made it structurally dependent on Gulf financing and American military assistance simultaneously. What is new is not the westward pull. What is new is that the pull has now become strong enough that a Bretton Woods institution has formally acknowledged it, and that acknowledgement carries its own effects.
Afghanistan's inclusion in MENAAP alongside Pakistan is geopolitically tangled. Afghanistan shares none of Pakistan's Gulf labour corridor story. Its economic structure, devastated by four decades of conflict and now governed by a Taliban administration operating under international sanctions, has more in common with fragile states. What Afghanistan shares with Pakistan is conflict exposure, limited private sector dynamism, and a demographic structure with a young and rapidly growing population for the working economy.
Pakistan is negotiating its $40 billion World Bank partnership framework while simultaneously managing the aftermath of a war on its western border. It is holding a ceasefire mediation. Pakistan's army has secured international diplomatic legitimacy of a kind it has not held since the 1970s.
The World Bank's own analysis notes that MENAAP's working-age population of approximately 380 million is projected to grow by 40 percent over the next 25 years, and that economic growth across the region is insufficient to generate adequate employment. Including Afghanistan makes the MENAAP numbers on youth employment and labour absorption look very different from the pre-reclassification figures.
India accounts for roughly 80 percent of South Asia's GDP and 86 percent of its youth population in World Bank datasets. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives are all now benchmarked against India. This creates an analytical problem for smaller economies. Development comparisons and policy recommendations for other South Asian countries will be compared with India''s trajectory. Bangladesh has managed to sustain growth rates comparable to India's through a very different economic model. It is based on garment exports, remittances, and a specific form of state-market coordination. The risk is that World Bank analysis of the remaining South Asian economies defaults to India's structural experience as the reference point, which does not fit Bangladesh perfectly.
There is a deeper point here about how multilateral institutions reshape the political geography. Karl Deutsch a political scientist, argued in the 1950s that communication patterns and transaction flows were the real substrate of regional identity, and that political boundaries were often lagging indicators. The World Bank's reclassification is a Deutschian moment as the institution is catching up to transaction realities that have been visible in remittance data and trade statistics for years. But the act of reclassification is not neutral. It signals that Pakistan has taken a westward turn.
Pakistan is negotiating its $40 billion World Bank partnership framework while simultaneously managing the aftermath of a war on its western border. It is holding a ceasefire mediation. Pakistan's army has secured international diplomatic legitimacy of a kind it has not held since the 1970s. But there are several questions that occur -- whether that legitimacy flows back into the civilian economy, the tax base, and the institutional capacity that actual development requires, or whether it can consolidate military primacy over foreign policy at the expense of governance reform.
These are the questions that the MENAAP classification cannot answer.
For Bangladesh, the lesson is not to treat this as a distant Pakistani story. South Asia is being quietly redefined by the institutional frameworks through which development finance, policy benchmarking, and diplomatic recognition deserve serious attention. Smaller South Asian economies that rely on multilateral frameworks for policy influence and financing access face a narrowing set of options.
* Aishwarya Sanjukta Roy Proma is lecturer in the Department of International Relations at the University of Rajshahi. She can be reached at [email protected]
* The views expressed here are the author's own.