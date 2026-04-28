What the World Bank's redrawing of South Asia tells us

In April 2013, IMF created MENAP grouping, placing Pakistan alongside the Middle East and North Africa in its regional economic outlook. The World Bank took another thirteen years to follow. The World Bank's mandate is broader as it tracks human development, governance, and institutional capacity, all areas where Pakistan''s South Asian comparators remained more relevant for longer.

The fact that the World Bank finally made the move in 2026, precisely as Pakistan was brokering the US-Iran ceasefire from Islamabad and negotiating a $40 billion Country Partnership Framework with the Bank for the coming decade. It suggests the reclassification was not purely driven by economics. It also reflects Pakistan's new political legibility as a state at the intersection of multiple strategic orders simultaneously.

The historical dimension of this shift deserves more attention. Pakistan's westward orientation is not new. It was present at the country's founding in 1947, when Mohammad Ali Jinnah positioned the new state as a potential bridge between South Asia and the Islamic world. It deepened during the 1970s under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, when Gulf labour migration began following the 1973 oil shock and Pakistan became a significant exporter of construction and service workers to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

It deepened further under Zia ul-Haq in the 1980s, when Pakistan's role as a frontline state in the Afghan jihad made it structurally dependent on Gulf financing and American military assistance simultaneously. What is new is not the westward pull. What is new is that the pull has now become strong enough that a Bretton Woods institution has formally acknowledged it, and that acknowledgement carries its own effects.