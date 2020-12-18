India needs to be more open and cooperative

The most unfortunate aspect of relations between the two neighbouring countries is the killing of Bangladeshi nationals along the border. Criminals move around in all countries, but they are not killed. And if Bangladeshi criminals cross over the border into India, they are not creating any demonstrations there. Smugglers can be caught and punished. Shooting and killing them cannot be accepted. This does not help in any way. India says there are orders not to use lethal weapons. This promise that has been for many years. If stern orders are indeed issued from above, no one at the lower level would dare disobey.

* Touhid Hossain is former foreign secretary of Bangladesh. This opinion appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir