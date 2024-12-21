Will MPs continue to be zemindars in the days to come?

Almost all the MPs live in the capital. There are government flats for them here, but most of them don't live in these flats. Their flunkeys and associates stay there. They have plots of land allocated in RAJUK's housing projects. They have the perks of importing large luxury vehicles free of duty. Many of them even sell those cars. Basking in the benefits to the hilt!

When an MP goes to his constituency, his home teems with the local leaders and leaders on the periphery. Most of them earn their money by business, contracts, lobbying and such. There is a nexus of corruption surrounding them. When he strides along, he is flanked by all these people. When he drives along in his car, he is accompanies by their convoy of motorbikes. The 'lord' has come from the capital.

I remember an incident of a few years ago. I would take part in TV talk-shows at the time and the MPs would often be there too. Poet Rezwan Siddiqui and I were in some such talk-show and another guest was due. He turned up, accompanied by another three. One was his bodyguard, one was carrying his attaché case, and the other was carrying his mobile phone. He wouldn't answer his calls directly. The man would answer the call and say, "Boss, so-and-so wants to talk." "Tell him to call tomorrow afternoon, I am at a wedding now." He couldn't care less that the two of us were sitting there. Totally shameless.

Rezwan Siddiqui whispered angrily into my ear, "Insolent man! We two seniors are sitting here and he didn't even say salam!" Once the show began, we learnt he was an MP. Rezwan Siddiqui passed away recently. He was a gentleman.