It is alarming to summon Tasneem Siddiqui by parliamentary committee

The UK parliament, the oldest parliament of the world, also respects this spirit. The British parliament is more powerful than the US Congress or Bangladesh’s parliament. The country is a parliament sovereign, not constitutional sovereign. Despite this, history says House of Commons handed down punishment to a person last on charges of contempt of parliament in 1666. A joint committee on parliamentary privilege, formed by the House of Commons and House of Lords in 2013, asked to abstain from facing any parliament contempt charges through criminal process.

What I want to say is, though the jurisdiction of any parliamentary standing committee to summon and seeking explanations is not denied, constitutional limitations of the jurisdiction is well established as well. Such instance of summoning is intrinsically connected with the citizens’ freedom of expression (section 39 of the Constitution), right to safety from seeking confessions by force (section 35 (4) of the Constitution), autonomy of the universities and its academic freedom in research, thought and of expression and in some cases with the jurisdiction of constitutional court. There could also be raised questions whether it is parliament’s essential legislative business or the task of the parliamentary committee to summon and seek explanations from any citizen for his dissents regarding any information or statics that the government provides.

There is no contempt of parliament allegation against professor Tasneem Siddiqui for her interview. Such a “summoning” is very alarming when in any democracy the parliament is established for expressing opinions, counter-opinions and dissents. Executive or the ministry could be aggrieved with Tasneem Siddiqui for her remarks on remittance income. If the concerned ministry wants to put pressure on professor Siddiqui, in that case, the task of the parliamentary standing committee of the concerned ministry is to give her protection.

According to the constitution, parliament is there to encourage criticism of the executive department to ensure its accountability. The responsibility of the parliamentary standing committees is to ensure accountability of the executive department, not putting pressure on the critics of the executive.

* M Jashim Ali Chowdhury is an assistant professor of law department at Chittagong University and a PhD researcher on parliamentary affairs at King’s College, London, UK

* The article, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for English edition by Shameem Reza