It makes sense to delay the transition from LDC

We also have to try for an uninterrupted flow of the funds coming for the Rohingyas for a reasonable period of time. The main point of discussion is how to do this. We have to keep this issue in the purview of the international community.

Countries other than Bangladesh may also apply for an extension of time and so we need to take note of what decisions are taken in those cases. The plenary session of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (UNCDP) will be held in February. There it will be decided whether the terms will be extended separately for each country or whether all countries' applications will be approved together. I think this is a big opportunity for Bangladesh. Considering its geographical location, economic and political power in the region, Bangladesh is in the forefront now. As a result, it remains to be seen how Bangladesh moves forward with the other countries. Bangladesh is in the lead now.

Given this reality, international support and development strategies need to be reconsidered. The eighth Five-Year plan is being revised, the strategy for implementing the SDGs is being reconsidered, and the perspective plan is underway. Coordination between these is important now. A lack of coordination emerges when many projects are running at the same time. On the other hand, just as the ministry of foreign affairs is involved in this issue, so is the Economic Relations Department (ERD). Coordination between them is very important.