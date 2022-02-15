It's the election-time government that counts, not the election commission

In countries where there are hybrid regimes, it is all the more essential for the rulers to hold elections. Such elections lend legitimacy to their rule. All hybrid regimes are not the same. There are two types -- one is the authoritarian regime of competitive elections and the other is the authoritarian regime of monopolised elections.

Experience the world over indicates that the authoritarian regimes of competitive elections may be oppressive and repressive and may impose all sorts of control over the media, but a certain uncertainty prevails in the elections. The rulers want to resort to rigging in order to dispel such uncertainty. On the other hand, in the case of authoritarian regimes of monopolised elections, rigging in the elections is institutionalised in a manner that defuses any competition and any uncertainty is systematically eliminated.

By means of two consecutive one-sided elections, the rulers in Bangladesh have taken the electoral system to a stage where even if there is scope for competition, this will not be reflected in the election results. This institutionalisation is the biggest achievement of the Nurul Huda commission. The election system was thus given this shape by the concerted efforts of the state institutions, the civil administration and the ruling party in the 2018 election. The commission had no dearth of power and they could have prevented this if they wanted. But their objective was to give the election system this shape.