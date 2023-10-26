People are scared due to conflict of two parties

The ongoing discussions regarding the 28 October programmes of the two key political parties and the reports in the media outlets indicate that significant anxiety has appeared among the masses over the issue.
Even, it might be addressed as fear or concern as the two parties have already been in conflicts. The term "conflict" doesn't always denote a physical clash. A conflictive undertone remains in their discussions, speeches targeting each other, and the exchange of aggressive words. It has given rise to such a large-scale fear and concern among the people centering the 28 October programme.
We grew up amid political programmes and movements since childhood, and we never panicked when the political parties called for such events. We used to attend programmes of our choice.
But it now seems that the programmes are merely concerns of the particular parties as their members or supporters get agitated and exchange antagonistic rhetoric, while the people maintain a distance and observe the situation with a sense of fear.
In a sense, the situation can be explained as – politics has been isolated from the people. Politics has shifted its focus to individual interests, party-centric agendas, and specific personalities to the extent that the general masses no longer feel they have a place within the realm of politics. Instead, they view politics as something potentially perilous, which is a regrettable phenomenon for our democracy.
If the political parties do not reconsider their current stances, refuse to engage in dialogues, and fail to resolve their issues through non-violent means, we could face perilous days ahead.
Currently, the ruling party insists that an election will occur, and it will resolve all the complications. Conversely, the opposition party sees no viable solution in holding an election under a partisan government. These conflicting positions are hindering the initiation of a dialogue, and the matter has now spilled over into the streets.
However, I do not think that the ruling party is searching for a solution in the streets as they are taking all necessary measures to hold an election as per their plan. We see they have taken the issue of security with utmost importance.
The ruling party is trying to resolve the problems through an election, while the other side is not directed at the polls. So, a major difference remains evident here.