People are scared due to conflict of two parties

If the political parties do not reconsider their current stances, refuse to engage in dialogues, and fail to resolve their issues through non-violent means, we could face perilous days ahead.

Currently, the ruling party insists that an election will occur, and it will resolve all the complications. Conversely, the opposition party sees no viable solution in holding an election under a partisan government. These conflicting positions are hindering the initiation of a dialogue, and the matter has now spilled over into the streets.

However, I do not think that the ruling party is searching for a solution in the streets as they are taking all necessary measures to hold an election as per their plan. We see they have taken the issue of security with utmost importance.

The ruling party is trying to resolve the problems through an election, while the other side is not directed at the polls. So, a major difference remains evident here.