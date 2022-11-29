Why tussle over the venue

In a span of a few days, both the sides shifted from their earlier stance. BNP has already cautioned party leaders not to utter any unwarranted statements. The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would announce their programmes on 10 December to topple the government. He also said nothing would happen on the day. And Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said their party leaders and activists will not obstruct BNP activists in joining the rally.
Explaining its stance, BNP pointed out that they would not be able to erect a stage for the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan as the ruling Awami League's student wing Chhatra League will hold its central council on 8 December. Against this backdrop, the ruling party has taken back the date to 6 December for the council of Chhatra League.
The home minister also said Naya Paltan will not be a suitable place for BNP to hold a big rally. So they want to facilitate BNP to hold their rally at a big space like Suhrawardy Udyan.
However, BNP leaders and activists have been analysing whether the proposal is the government’s generosity or a new “trap”.
Such a suspicion of BNP is not illogical if the organisation of BNP's rallies in different organisational divisions is taken into consideration. The transport workers and owners enforced strikes allegedly backed by the government ahead of rallies in Khulna, Rangpur, Faridpur and other divisions, except Cumilla. The ruling party men even attacked their arch rival BNP activists and leaders.
Despite various obstructions, the main opposition was able to make all of their mass rallies a success. They also held the rallies peacefully. Although most of their previous events were peaceful, a question arises why the government suspects BNP may resort to violence. The ruling party leaders caution BNP would be given a befitting reply if they try to unleash violence.
In this country, people are very politically conscious and are also keen observers. Neither the ruling party nor the opposition will go unnoticed from their vigilance. In such an environment, the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP must act logically. Tolerance is the essence of democracy. Both the ruling party and the opposition must show tolerance to maintain a win-win situation.
Obstinate behaviour from either side will not yield anything good for the country. Meanwhile, some media reports that prime minister has already instructed not to obstruct BNP rally in Dhaka. The arch rival political parties have sagacity enough to understand the pulse of the masses.
The government being in power must dispel the tension brewing over the rally. It must keep in mind it is a democratic right of the opposition parties to hold meetings and rallies. Any tactic over the venue of the rally will not bring good for anyone. Open eyes, look closely and act accordingly. The sooner the better!