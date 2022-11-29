Why tussle over the venue

As part of a series of mass rallies in 10 organisational divisions, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has planned to hold its last mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

The party, led by its chairperson and former two-time prime minister Khaleda Zia who is now on bail in corruption cases, is organising divisional rallies protesting against the price hike of essentials and also demanding release of Khaleda Zia and holding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government.

In accordance with its plan, the party submitted an application to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 15 November, seeking permission to hold the rally in front of party's central office at Naya Paltan.

However, while speaking to newsmen recently, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said BNP will get permission to organise the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. BNP, though, maintains that they would hold the rally in front of the party office at Naya Paltan.

Under such a circumstance, a question naturally arises as to why both the ruling and the opposition sides stick to their respective guns. Before going for an analysis of the matter, let us recall certain wars of words between BNP and Awami League leaders.

A BNP leader said the country will be run at the directives of party chairperson Khaleda Zia after 10 December while a senior Awami League threatened that their leaders and activists will also take to the streets and put up sentries at different spots in the capital ahead of the BNP rally.