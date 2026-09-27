Pakistan could do it, so why couldn’t Bangladesh?

Pakistan’s university reforms alone do not explain the $4.6 billion in exports. At the heart of PSEB’s work is a focus on exports—they look at skilled manpower, institutional capacity, international marketing, and access to foreign markets as parts of the same equation. During the first nine months of fiscal year 2025–26, PSEB took more than 300 companies to 20 major international technology events.

At the LEAP conference, which concluded in Saudi Arabia a few days ago, more than 1,000 representatives from over 100 Pakistani companies took part. Pakistan also had its own national pavilion there. According to Pakistan’s Economic Survey, these efforts generated 4,228 potential business leads and business worth approximately $74 million.

They have also identified the issue of facilitating the flow of money. IT exporters and freelancers are allowed to retain a significant portion of their export earnings in foreign-currency accounts and to send money abroad for business purposes.

There are still complications; many entrepreneurs face difficulties paying for overseas offices, marketing, or software services. But PSEB and the central bank acknowledge the problem and are working to simplify the process. PayPal is still not officially available in Pakistan, and there are also complaints about the quality of internet services. In other words, Pakistan’s exports did not grow only after all the problems had been resolved; rather, several important bottlenecks were addressed while significant constraints remained.