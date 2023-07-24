In which direction is the political arrangement for the election headed?

The party leaders have started speaking in inflexible and hard terms. This is evident in their actions too. The BNP procession was attacked in several areas of the country. The police and the ruling party people have adopted confrontational stances. Cases have begun against BNP leaders and activists.

The statements made by the team led by Uzra Zeya this time were all addressed to the government. They wanted effective steps by the government so that the next national election would be ‘free, fair, neutral and peaceful.’

This stand of the US can have two interpretations. Firstly, it may seem that the government wants to depend on the government about the next election. It does not involve that opposition’s demand for a caretaker government or an election time government. If that is the explanation of the US stand, then it is only natural for Awami League to be elated and confident.

Secondly, the US stand may be interpreted as that they feel it is Awami League government’s responsibility to ensure a ‘free, fair, neutral and peaceful’ election whether by means of an election time government, by means of dialogue, by means of persuading the opposition to join the election, or by any other means. It is obvious that the election will not be ‘peaceful’ without the participation of the opposition. And that is the responsibility which Uzra Zeya has spoke about. Awami League is well aware that this is a difficult task and also what the political consequences of this may be.

The question is, how is Awami League interpreting US’ stand and what strategy are they adopting in accordance to this. The US did not mention inclusive elections not did it mention any election time government. Has this really reassured Awami League? Or are they flustered that the US thinks that all responsibility for a free and fair election lies with the government? The manner in which Awami League has taken up a hard stance once again, its display of confidence or highlighting elections without BNP, indicate it feels more discomfort than comfort over the US stand.