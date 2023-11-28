Crisis will intensify if election is not credible

Although not publicly stated, the US government confirmed that the ruling Awami League government derailed the entire electoral system by resorting to ballot-rigging in the 2018 parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. What Awami League did in that election was shameful ballot rigging, which was not necessary at all. Many people think that even if the elections were fair, Awami League its 'grand alliance' would have won a huge majority. The top leadership of Awami League and their advisers could not catch the pulse of the people.

After the announcement of the schedule of EC the suspicion is getting stronger that Awami League is heading towards another one-sided election. It does not seem the US and its Western allies will accept another one-sided or gerrymandering election in 2024. So, there is an anxiety that the country is going to plunge into trouble.

What can be sadder than the fact that the Awami League, which rose from the ranks of the people, is regarded as the party of corrupts, capital-robbers and capital-launderers by most of the people. That is why they had to rig the election in 2018. The US has been annoyed for a long time with the attitude of the current government.