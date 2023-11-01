Govt intends to hold elections without BNP

Despite all this, the BNP has remained peaceful during its rallies since August last year. However, it can be recalled that the BNP headquarters' premises were turned into a battlefield through a police raid on 7 December last year, three days before the party's grand rally on 10 December.

Hence, a question has arisen after the eventful 28 October as to whether the BNP has fallen into the government's trap. It is assumed in the question that inciting violence from the ruling block is legitimate, and the clashes in the BNP rally are initiated by the participants, which makes the party solely responsible for the violence.

Against such a backdrop, it is crucial to examine the developments of 28 October. The intention of shutting down internet service and disrupting information flow, as well as communication in the Naya Paltan area through a government order much before the rally, is definitely not to cooperate with the programme.

There is no scope to deny that BNP activists engaged in different types of clashes with the police in various alleys adjacent to the rally venue. It is crucial to consider the scale of the clashes, alongside the media reports on the festive environment in the BNP rally since the morning.

There were police raids from two sides of the rally before the formal commencement. It will not be wrong to assume that the situation would have come under control had the key speakers been able to deliver their speeches. It has been witnessed at different divisional rallies, on 10 December last year, and several rallies in Dhaka in July this year.

But the police adopted an attacking approach from the beginning on 28 October. Doesn't it indicate the police's intention to foil the rally?

The BNP and other major political parties in Bangladesh are not characterised by complete control of party leadership over each and every member, nor do the party men show utmost discipline.

So, it is undeniable that a small fraction of BNP men engaged in clashes with Awami League men and the police, and even attacked journalists. A policeman died during the clashes. These incidents are unfortunate and regrettable. It is imperative to hold the responsible ones on trial.

The deaths of the police officer in clashes, of the journalist due to tear gas, opposition activists due to police chase, and the thrashing of ruling party men are unacceptable instances of violence.

At the same time, it should be taken into consideration that at least 15 BNP men lost their lives at the hands of the police and ruling party members from July last year to April this year. These are also instances of violence.