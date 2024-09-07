Could the Awal Commission have stopped the 7 January election?

Kazi Habibul was appointed CEC on 26 February 2022. Many were surprised that the late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury had proposed his name.

Referring to the past elections, the former CEC said there was controversy over the first election which was held in 1973. The elections of 1979 and 1986 were held under military rule and the results were controversial. The 1991 election was held under a caretaker government based on a political consensus. The elections of 1996 (12 June) and 2001 were held under neutral caretaker governments and considered credible, despite some allegations of subtle or blatant rigging.

Before staging the 7 January election, the election commission had called political parties and professionals for recommendations. At the time, many had pointed to the two previous elections and said that if the election commission would not be able to hold a fair and inclusive election, it should express its regret and resign. Habibul Awal at the time had argued that there was no scope to regret or resign.

Even on the day that he resigned, Habibul Awal said, "There was no constitutional basis to suspend or cancel the election and so many people are blaming the election commission. The constitution specifies exactly when, why and for how long the election can be suspended. In the past no commission cancelled the election and resigned.

The former CEC did, however, admit that in the recently dissolved parliament, the contest in 299 seats had been among individuals, not parties.

The election commission is appointed to conduct elections. Elections mean an open opportunity to choose. In a multiparty democracy, individual-centered contest can't be called an election. When there were no candidates outside of the ruling party, how could that be an election?

In that consideration, what they did on 7 January was not an election by any definition. The Kazi Rakib commission was widely castigated for holding an election with no contest in 153 seats. The KM Nurul Huda commission tarnished the election system by hold an election where the votes were cast on the night before.