12th national elections would be rife with many political questions

Firstly, this was effectively a one-party election though 26 political parties took part in the voting on paper. Outside of the governing Awami League, only Jatiya Party was a notable political party that contested the election. However, the Jatiya Party is on the verge of destruction now. Among the three small parties, Samyabadi Dal is not in the field for a long while the position of Bangladesh Workers’ Party has been gradually diminishing even after remaining under the influence of Awami League. JASAD is now facing extinction following the electoral loss of the party chief Hasanul Huq Inu, former information minister, even after contesting the election with “boat”, the electoral symbol of the ruling party. The presence of the Kalyan Party chief, who believed in the politics of the opposition camp for 15 years, among the winners is the only exception.

We are saying this election as a one-party election because there is a doubt whether the other political parties that took part in the polls only to validate it got even 1 per cent of the total votes cast. This was also seen in the 2018 election though that was inclusive. Though 39 parties contested the 11th parliamentary election, three of them got more than 5 per cent of the votes, two got less than 2 per cent votes while the remaining parties managed to get less than 1 per cent of the votes cast. There is doubt whether people could recall the names of the parties.

While the 2024 election process has introduced some differences, the internal dynamics within the party remain largely unchanged. Shifting from previous practices, the government party aimed to enhance the participatory and competitive nature of the election by relaxing party restrictions. This included opening up participation beyond the designated party candidates, allowing independent and so-called 'dummy' candidates to enter the fray.