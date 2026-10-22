Chittagong Port: Why wasn’t the lease agreement discussed in parliament?

This is where the issue moves beyond the confines of a commercial agreement and becomes a question of democratic governance. Parliament is the principal institution responsible for overseeing the state budget, expenditure, policies, and the accountability of the executive branch. It would not be appropriate to insist, without a legal basis, that every commercial agreement must receive parliamentary approval. But whether Parliament should discuss the long-term operation of a strategic asset such as the country’s largest container terminal is an entirely different question. From the standpoint of democratic accountability, the answer is clearly "yes".

It is worth noting that Article 145A of the Constitution of Bangladesh provides for treaties concluded with foreign states to be laid before Parliament. In this context, it is important to recognise that the political and democratic necessity of parliamentary discussion is not the same as a legal obligation to hold such a discussion. Given the port’s strategic importance, the case for parliamentary accountability is compelling; however, that importance does not automatically create a constitutional obligation.

Nevertheless, parliamentary discussion would have required the government to answer several fundamental questions. Why was an agreement with a specific company chosen instead of an open, competitive tendering process for this terminal? Why were proposals from domestic companies not considered? Were alternative proposals comparatively assessed in terms of investment, revenue, technology, workers’ rights, and security? Which clauses of the agreement cannot be disclosed, and why? These questions are not intended to oppose the government; they are necessary to scrutinize its decisions in light of the public interest.