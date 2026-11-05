Cost of living: Middle class is crumbling; is the state doing well?

Last August, the Bangla edition of The Daily Star published the story of a homemaker in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, who used to save Tk 500 a month. In just six months, rising prices of essentials had eroded even that modest capacity to save.

According to Bangladesh Bank, inflation stood at 9.21 per cent in the April-June quarter of this year. In June, incomes rose by 8.2 per cent, while prices increased by 9.2 per cent.

In other words, purchasing power declined despite wage increases. Since the Iran war began in February, the impact of higher oil, gas and electricity prices has been felt in every household. The prime minister has expressed regret over the crisis.

These are signs not so much of poverty as of the fear of slipping further down the economic ladder. American sociologist Barbara Ehrenreich gave this middle-class psychology a name: “fear of falling”. The middle class is less afraid of hunger. Even if someone in this class skips a meal, they will not tell anyone. But the fear of falling one step down the social ladder can keep them awake at night. Today, that ladder is wet and slippery. Many are slipping and falling.