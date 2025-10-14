49th BSC (Special) exam: Who compiled the error-ridden question paper?

The MCQ-type written examination for the 49th (special) BCS 2025 was held on 10 October. The BCS is the most competitive examination conducted by the Public Service Commission. After seeing this year’s question paper, one can’t help but wonder, who are the people responsible for preparing it?

Where the examinees are expected to have correct spelling in their answers, these question papers were riddle with spelling mistakes, no one or two, but many.