PSC in overdrive as results of 49th special BCS set to be published soon
A busy atmosphere now prevails at the headquarters of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in the capital’s Agargaon. Officials are seen examining files, checking exam scripts, preparing results, and verifying candidate information from morning until late afternoon.
PSC officials said they are currently working simultaneously on the results of four different BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examinations, along with one internal recruitment test. Amid this intense workload, preparations for publishing the results of the 49th Special BCS are nearing completion.
According to PSC sources, the results of the 49th BCS (special) 2025 are now in the final stages of preparation. This particular BCS was organised exclusively for the education cadre, with the official circular published on 21 July 2025.
The MCQ-type written examination took place on 10 October. PSC officials stated that every effort is being made to complete the process swiftly. If no administrative complications arise, the results could be released within this week; otherwise, they are certain to be published by next week.
PSC’s public relations officer, Matiur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “We are currently finalising several BCS results at once. However, special emphasis is being given to completing the 49th Special BCS result as soon as possible.”
The 49th BCS (special) 2025 has been organised to fill long-vacant posts in the education cadre. A total of 683 positions will be filled under this recruitment.
More than 312,000 candidates applied. This means, on average, 456 applicants competed for each post. PSC officials described this as one of the most competitive education cadre recruitment exams in the commission’s history.
A principal of a government college, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “There has long been a shortage of teachers in the education cadre. Recruitment at both the secondary and higher education levels must be completed quickly, as the shortage is hampering the academic environment in government colleges.”
Working on 4 BCS exams at once
In addition to the 49th special BCS, PSC is currently handling three other major BCS processes. The 45th BCS viva-voce are ongoing, with 6,558 candidates having passed the written test.
PSC has announced that the final results of the 45th BCS will be published on 10 December 2025. Through this recruitment, 2,309 candidates will be appointed to cadre positions and 1,022 to non-cadre posts.
Meanwhile, the 46th BCS written exam has been completed, and answer scripts are now being evaluated. Once assessment is finished, the schedule for viva-voce will be announced.
On the other hand, the 47th BCS preliminary test took place on 19 September across 256 centres in eight divisional cities. Over 374,000 candidates participated in the exam.
The question-setting process for the written test is currently underway. As per the PSC roadmap, the results of the preliminary test are expected to be published within this month.
Target: completing one BCS cycle per year
Since last year, PSC has been working toward completing one full BCS cycle per year. Officials admit that achieving this target is challenging, yet say significant progress has been made in the past year.
Under the new plan, a BCS circular will be issued every November, and results will be declared by the following October.
Notably, PSC published the 46th BCS preliminary results in just 13 days—a record turnaround time.
Officials said they are determined to maintain this momentum and complete all future BCS activities within their designated timelines.
The 49th Special BCS has generated remarkable enthusiasm among young aspirants, particularly those aiming to join the education cadre. For many, it represents not just an opportunity, but a long-awaited path toward a career in teaching and public service.