PSC in overdrive as results of 49th special BCS set to be published soon

A busy atmosphere now prevails at the headquarters of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in the capital’s Agargaon. Officials are seen examining files, checking exam scripts, preparing results, and verifying candidate information from morning until late afternoon.

PSC officials said they are currently working simultaneously on the results of four different BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examinations, along with one internal recruitment test. Amid this intense workload, preparations for publishing the results of the 49th Special BCS are nearing completion.

According to PSC sources, the results of the 49th BCS (special) 2025 are now in the final stages of preparation. This particular BCS was organised exclusively for the education cadre, with the official circular published on 21 July 2025.