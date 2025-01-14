PSC considering own press to stop question paper leaks
Allegations have been raised at different times about the leaking of question papers for the exams of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC). Several people were arrested in connection with this last year as well.
But PSC is now thinking about addressing the problem. That is why the constitutional body has been considering procuring its own press.
PSC chairman Mobasser Monem informed Prothom Alo about this recently.
“We will modernise the activities of the PSC and make it dependable gradually by using technology. We also have a plan to construct a modern press on the office premises of the PSC. I strongly believe there would be no incidents like question paper leaks if we could implement this,” Mobasser Monem said.
The PSC chairman further said, “It needs to be mentioned here that immediately after I joined, I noticed that all the information and data from the 21st BCS exam to the 46th BCS are being stored only in the PSC. Overall, this seemed very dangerous to me. A decision has already been taken to store this information at multiple places for security reasons.”
Mobasser Monem further stated, “I am personally interested in institutional innovation and transformation. I will do whatever is necessary to take PSC to a due height facing all the existing challenges. The members of the commission support this vision and they are cooperating to this end.
“You will be happy to know that a four-member Change and Transformation Management Team (CTMT) has already been formed to achieve this goal. This team has started the process of preparing a five-year strategic plan. A specific vision of PSC will be fixed here and some objectives will be set in line with that. The strategic plan will be the roadmap of the PSC for the next five years. The implementation progress of this roadmap will be reviewed every year and necessary measures will be taken,” he added.