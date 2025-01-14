PSC considering own press to stop question paper leaks

“We will modernise the activities of the PSC and make it dependable gradually by using technology. We also have a plan to construct a modern press on the office premises of the PSC. I strongly believe there would be no incidents like question paper leaks if we could implement this,” Mobasser Monem said.

The PSC chairman further said, “It needs to be mentioned here that immediately after I joined, I noticed that all the information and data from the 21st BCS exam to the 46th BCS are being stored only in the PSC. Overall, this seemed very dangerous to me. A decision has already been taken to store this information at multiple places for security reasons.”