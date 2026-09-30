Diversification of migration destination: Focusing on talent partnership programme

Migration from Bangladesh takes place in 175 countries, but 94 per cent of overseas employment is concentrated in seven countries in the Middle East, Singapore, and Malaysia. The sector and skills level are also confined to the lower category of occupations. Sufficient studies on the demand of skilled workforce or promotional approaches for placement in employment have not been conducted by the concerned departments. But it is clear that demand for skilled workforce is prevailing worldwide, which needs proper addressing to meet with competent and skillful human resources in the relevant field.

The Talent Partnership program between Bangladesh and the European Union was initiated to foster safe, legal, and mutually beneficial labour mobility to different destinations in Europe.