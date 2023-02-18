Who will stand up against the impenetrable Chhatra League?

A group of leaders of Islamic University Chhatra League unit came to the Prothom Alo office on Friday. They said they did not support the harassment of students and officials there in the name of Chhatra League, or the extortion and seat trading. They want Chhatra League to carry out healthy student politics there and that nothing be done to tarnish the reputation of the student organisation. I was rather taken aback. Generally speaking, the leaders and activists of a student organisation say such things about a student organisation of an opposing party. I asked them if they had informed the central leaders. They said that they had done so.

The incident of a student being tortured for four and a half hours at a hall of Islamic University has given rise to concern among the general people and even the High Court. The brutality as described in the media is even worse than medieval torture. The National Human Rights Commission has termed this as a barbaric and crude incident. Yet the administration of the university where this incident took place, remains silent. They have dispensed of their duty by forming a perfunctory committee. As for the teachers, it seems they are guided by Chhatra League rather than their consciences.