Laws passed in parliament, accountability, and MPs’ inexperience

A government that is not even two months old can fairly be described as an “infant government.” And surely one can hardly expect mature, adult behaviour from an infant government.

However, just as morning shows the day, the government’s initial phase gives us an idea of what it will do in the days to come. At least when it comes to reforms, BNP’s attitude is far from positive.

During its 18-month tenure, the interim government issued 133 ordinances, which are supposed to be decided upon within 30 days of parliament convening. But the government is passing only those that will benefit it politically. Those that raise questions of accountability are either being postponed or repealed, with the excuse that “better laws” will be made in the future.