How to boost food stocks and distribution

A recent report published in Prothom Alo was titled, "Stockpiles of Rice and Wheat are High, but Distribution has Decreased." It wouldn't be wrong to call this concerning. In a developing country like ours, the government essentially needs to strengthen its food stockpile system for two main reasons. On one hand, food needs to be distributed at subsidised prices or, in some cases, free of charge to low-income people in society. On the other hand, to prevent a drop in prices during the harvesting season, the government has to purchase crops from farmers at incentive prices and store them.

The report mentions that the distribution of food has decreased primarily because the TCB's (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) truck sales have been suspended for some time, leading to increased stockpiles. Since the storage capacity in government warehouses is limited and cannot be increased overnight, the quantity collected this Aman season will be significantly less compared to the previous season. It goes without saying that if the distribution system is not operational alongside collection, it puts pressure on the stockpile situation.

To build silos, CSD (Central Storage Depot), and LSD (Local Supply Depot) for stocking food grains, land with access to waterways, roads, highways, and railways is essential. In Bangladesh, alongside the rising land prices, there is a shortage of such suitable land.