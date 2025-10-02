Student Politics: Please let students remain students

Peace and order prevail in nature. This is because everything in nature follows rules and fulfills a specific role. All planets and satellites move in their designated orbits—therefore, no chaos occurs. Even behind seemingly chaotic behaviours in the animal kingdom, a natural order exists. Take humans, for example. As living beings, we have various body parts—nose, ears, mouth, hands, feet, and so on. Each part has its own function. We breathe through the nose and eat with the mouth. Trying to eat through the nose would cause serious problems. Likewise, we cannot walk with our hands.

In the same way, there are different classes of people in society—students, teachers, farmers, workers, politicians, and so on. Each has a distinct role to play. Students should study to acquire knowledge. Teachers should teach and expand the boundaries of knowledge through research. Politicians should engage in political activities, form parties, contest elections, form governments, and run the state in the public interest. If everyone fulfills their responsibilities properly, society will run in an orderly way and move forward.

However, in our society, many teachers—especially in public universities— primarily engage in party politics, with few exceptions. Instead of seeking and sharing knowledge, they spend much of their time building political factions. In recent decades, many university appointments have been made not to recruit quality teachers but to strengthen political vote banks.

As a result, even those who publish in prestigious international journals often fail to get teaching positions at Dhaka University simply because of factional politics. University teachers and administrators are largely focused on recruiting voters for their respective factions, like the White or Blue panels.