Exams, depression and 10 ways students can improve their mental health

1. Realistic goal setting: Instead of the unrealistic pressure of achieving “Golden A+ ”or 100 per cent marks, must initially set small and achievable goals according to own capability. Celebrating small successes is important.

2. Creating a realistic routine: Creating a routine where normal daily activities are also added, maintaining a balance between studying, rest, sleep, and hobbies without taking on excessive study pressure.

3. Using the “Pomodoro Technique”: Studying with breaks.

The brain does not easily get tired if one studies in specific intervals (e.g., 25 minutes of studying, 5 minutes of break) rather than continuously for long periods.

4. Healthy eating habits: Avoiding excessive caffeine, sugar, and fast food, and practicing eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and drinking water, as caffeine provides temporary energy but can increase anxiety in the long run.

5. Hobbies or creative work: One must find time for hobbies or other creative work like drawing, listening to music, or gardening, as creativity keeps the mind cheerful and relieves mental stress.

6. Taking small “reward breaks”: One must choose small rewards initially, and celebrating the achievement of goals by listening to a favourite song, playing with a pet for five minutes, or eating a favourite snack is an important habit this thing motivates for future work.

7. Avoiding extreme thinking about results: One must remember only an exam is not definitive of life or the future. Maintaining the mind-set to learn from failure.

8. Not comparing with others: One needs to focus on one's own work instead of worrying by looking at others studying or routines. Not comparing your own failure with the success of others, but rather being inspired by it and moving forward.

9. Empathetic behaviour of parents, friends and teachers:

Parents, friends and teachers must be especially careful in this regard, and parents must refrain from comparing their child with others. Teachers must make it clear that there is no one specific measure of success. And friends must also come forward with sympathy for their friends.

10. Counselling: If frustration or anxiety goes out of control, one must definitely seek help from a mental health expert or counsellor. Seeking mental support is a sign of courage, not weakness.